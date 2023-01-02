



Islamabad: Two police personnel were killed and another was injured after terrorists attacked a checkpost in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dheri Zardad on Saturday, The News International reported.





The three police personnel were injured after the terrorists opened fire on the check-post. The injured policemen were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Charsadda. However, two of them succumbed to their injuries.





The policemen who were killed were identified as constables Imran and Munir. The third injured police cop was referred to a hospital in Peshawar due to his precarious condition, as per the news report. District Police Officer Suhail Khalid said the terrorists fled the site after police personnel retaliated.





Khalid said that one terrorist was also injured in the retaliatory fire. He said that a large contingent of the police reached the spot and initiated a search operation to find the terrorists and his associates.





Meanwhile, no casualty was reported in a grenade attack on the house of an employee of the Counter-Terrorism Department in Kaga Wala village of Pakistan, as per The News International report. A building and an auto-rickshaw were damaged in the attack.





Earlier on Thursday, two police personnel and a cook were killed in a terrorist attack on a police check-post in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday, The News International reported.





Two police personnel named Manzoor Shah and Younis Khan were killed in the attack and a cook in the check-post, identified as Rafiq, was taken to the Peshawar hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, The News International reported.





The police station caught fire after terrorists opened fire on the check-post in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Tekhta Beg and used explosive material for the attack, the report said citing local police.





Speaking to reporters, Jamrud SHO Shah Khalid said the suicide bomber entered the checkpost and blew himself up, as per the news report. Khalid said that police opened fire on the target after seeing the suicide bomber.







