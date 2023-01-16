



The Indian Army is maintaining a strong defence posture along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and is ready to deal with any contingency, Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Pande, said on Sunday.





In his address at the Army Day celebrations in Bangalore — the first time the event was held outside New Delhi — he said the northern border region had been peaceful and steps had been taken to maintain peace through established protocol and existing mechanism.





Referring to the situation along the western border, the army chief said the ceasefire continued at the LOC and there had been a substantial reduction in violations. However, terror infrastructure still remains on the other side of the border, he said.





“Our counter-insurgency mechanism is effectively foiling infiltration bids from Pakistan,” he added.





Pointing to the attempts to smuggle arms and drugs into Jammu and Punjab’s border regions using drones, General Pande said counter-drone jammers were being used.





“Our focus is also on building goodwill and carrying out developmental projects through which we can bring the local population into the mainstream,” he said.





General Pande said the situation in the Northeast had improved and the army had played a significant role in minimising violence. Many insurgent groups have entered the peace process, he added.







