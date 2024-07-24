Launch of INS Triput & INS Trikand, 6th Ship of Talwar-class stealth frigates of Indian Navy





New Delhi: In a significant milestone, Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL) successfully launched the first indigenous P1135.6 Frigate on Tuesday.





According to an official statement, the vessel is the first of the two Frigates of the P1135.6 Class being constructed at GSL. It is the first time these vessels are being constructed indigenously.





With the launch of this frigate Triput, the Indian Navy and GSL continue their march towards self-reliance, making 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' a reality. This strategic move adds another Defence Shipyard to the league of yards capable of building weapon-intensive platforms.





The ship was launched by Adv. Rita Sreedharan, in the presence of PS Sreedharan Pillai, Governor of Goa, the Chief Guest for the occasion.





The launching ceremony was attended by Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Vice Chief of Naval Staff, and Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay, Chairman and Managing Director of GSL, along with officials from the Ministry of Defence, senior flag officials of the Indian Navy, and GSL employees.





Since the plate-cutting ceremony of the ship on 20 September 2020 and keel laying on 29 January 2021, the shipyard has made exceptional strides in achieving this milestone. This import substitute is a hallmark of indigenization, incorporating multiple complex and advanced indigenous technologies and systems. The hulls of these vessels are made from indigenous steel, a specialized low-carbon micro-alloy grade steel, as per the release.





The construction of these ships is based on the Indian Navy's specific requirements to meet the entire spectrum of naval warfare in all three dimensions. The 124-metre-long and 15.5-metre-wide ship is propelled by four gas turbines, designed to achieve a maximum speed of 28 knots at a displacement of approximately 3200 tonnes. The ship is fitted with a potent combination of state-of-the-art weapons and sensors, an integrated platform and bridge management system, and a host of other advanced features. The ship's air defence capability, designed to counter enemy aircraft and anti-ship cruise missiles, revolves around a vertical-launch long-range surface-to-air missile system. Additionally, the ship is equipped with indigenous power generation and distribution systems, an AC system, a steering system, and stabilizers designed and developed by private industry.





This project contributes to the nation's prosperity by developing the local ecosystem and supporting the workforce, entrepreneurs, and MSMEs. It is likely to generate substantial employment for local industry and MSMEs engaged in production activities at various factories and within Goa Shipyard Limited.





Addressing the gathering, the Governor of Goa appreciated the efforts of the MoD, the Indian Navy, and the industry in ensuring that all shipbuilding requirements of the Indian Navy are fulfilled indigenously. He congratulated the employees of GSL on achieving this critical milestone and overcoming all odds, urging everyone present to ensure that the march towards 'Atmanirbharta' in defence production continues earnestly to meet the targets.





The launch of INS Triput is an exemplary testimony to our nation's warship-building capability and propels Goa Shipyard Limited into the league of Indian shipyards capable of producing state-of-the-art frigates for the Indian Navy.





(With Inputs From Agencies)







