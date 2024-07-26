



New Delhi: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, India’s premier aerospace and defence public sector undertaking, has made a significant presence at this year’s prestigious Farnborough International Air Show. The event, which is held in in England, United Kingdom, is a global showcase for the aviation industry.





This year’s event provided a platform for HAL to highlight its capabilities and explore potential partnerships.





HAL’s stand showcased a range of products and services, including its expertise in aircraft design, development, manufacturing, repair, overhaul, and upgrades. The focus was on showcasing the “Make in India” initiative and demonstrating HAL’s commitment to Atmanirbharta (Self-Reliance) in the defence sector.





A standout exhibit at HAL’s pavilion is the scaled model of the HAL Tejas fighter jet – the first indigenously designed and manufactured fighter aircraft in India. HAL has been instrumental in the Tejas program, and the aircraft has garnered international attention for its performance and capabilities.





The company also showcased its expertise in helicopters, transport aircraft, and other aerospace components.





Despite orders from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) remained lukewarm due to recovery from the devastating Covid pandemic and anxiety over global geopolitical tensions, especially in the Middle East and South China Sea, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict which has made most of Europe militarily active, An official from HAL told reporters that industry experts and potential customers expressed keen interest in HAL’s offerings.





The official also said the company engaged in productive discussions with global aerospace leaders, exploring opportunities for collaboration, technology transfer, and co-development projects.





The Farnborough International Air Show 2024 ends on Friday.





