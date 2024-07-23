



The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) is an Indian single-seat, twin-engine, all-weather fifth-generation stealth, multirole combat aircraft being developed for the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy. The AMCA is intended to perform a multitude of missions including air supremacy, ground-strike, suppression of enemy air defenses (SEAD), and electronic warfare (EW) missions. The AMCA design is optimized for low radar cross-section and supercruise capability.





The AMCA will be powered by two custom-designed 110kN thrust class engines. These engines are being developed by India's Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), under the Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), specifically tailored to meet the unique requirements of India's operational environment. The engines are designed to generate sufficient power for the aircraft's radar and avionics systems, even under India's challenging hot and humid conditions. The involvement of GTRE is necessary because most global engine manufacturers do not design engines with the specific thrust-to-weight ratio required for the AMCA.





The AMCA MK-1 variant will initially be powered by the General Electric-414 afterburning turbofan engine in the 98 Kilonewton thrust class. However, the more advanced AMCA MK-2 variant will utilize the custom-designed 110kN engine developed by GTRE. The AMCA MK-2 variant is expected to have next-generation cutting-edge technologies.





It is worth noting that the AMCA program is a significant stride in India's indigenous defence capabilities, as it aims to develop a fifth-generation fighter with advanced stealth features and 'supercruise' capabilities. The AMCA is scheduled to make its first flight in 2024-25, with series production starting in 2030.





