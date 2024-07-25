The unfolding of Light Tank Zorawar is certainly a milestone for indigenous military technology collaboration, especially with a domestic private entity (L&T) backed up by DRDO. The light tank now in the final stage, will prove some of the complex demonstration and firepower at high altitude areas. Along with this, it must also attempt to surpass the Chinese light tank, ZTQ-15 in its objective, showing technical prowess.

India has developed a new light tank specifically designed for mountain warfare. The tank, named Zorawar, is a 25-ton tank that offers rapid deployment and high mobility in challenging mountainous terrains. It has been jointly developed by Larsen & Toubro and the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) under Project Zorawar. The tank is expected to be ready for induction into service in 2027. It has a gun-launched anti-tank laser-guided missile capability with a projectile penetration of 500mm of armoured steel at about 2,000-2,500 meters. However, it now remains to be seen how the Zorawar Light Tank will perform with advanced lightweight armour, active protection systems, its ability to fire missiles along with its main gun ammunition, and its agility with an efficient engine in low oxygen conditions.





Features And Capabilities





The Zorawar light tank has been designed to meet the Indian Army's requirement for 354 light tanks. It is capable of operating in challenging conditions along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. The tank is specifically optimized for mountain warfare and excels in high-altitude terrains like Ladakh. It offers superior manoeuvrability compared to heavier main battle tanks, which is crucial for navigating the challenging mountainous regions.





Trials And Induction





The Zorawar tank will undergo rigorous trials, including summer and winter trials in deserts and mountains, over the next two years. The tank's first prototype will be handed over to the Indian Army for user trials in April. If the trials are successful, the Indian Army is expected to receive its first batch of Zorawar tanks in 2027.





Significance In Mountain Warfare





The development of the Zorawar light tank is significant for India's military capabilities in mountain warfare, particularly in the context of the ongoing standoff with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The tank is expected to strengthen the Indian Army's posture against Chinese forces in the mountainous regions. It is designed to counter China's light armour, such as the 33-ton ZTQ-15 light tanks, which have proven to be more manoeuvrable in the rugged terrain.





Operational Versatility





According to a report in SP Military, Aerospace and Internal (M.A.I), the Zorawar's compact size and lightweight construction make it well-suited for a variety of roles on the battlefield:

Reconnaissance And Patrols: Its agility and reconnaissance capabilities enable it to gather vital intelligence while remaining discreet and responsive to changing threats.

Urban Warfare : Manoeuvrability and compact design make it highly effective in urban environments where streets and alleys require nimble navigation.

Support and Security: Serving as a force multiplier, the Zorawar provides crucial fire support to infantry units and serves as a deterrent against enemy incursions.

The Light Tank Zorawar represents a formidable blend of firepower, mobility, and technological sophistication. Engineered to meet the demands of modern warfare, it embodies the spirit of innovation and strategic foresight. As military landscapes evolve, the Zorawar stands poised to redefine the benchmarks of armoured warfare, ensuring tactical superiority and operational success on diverse fronts.





