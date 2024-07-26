



Russia is expediting the supply of super long-range surface-to-air missiles to India following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Moscow. The missiles, known as the 40N6, are considered among the best in the world and have a range of approximately 400 kilometers.





The delivery of these missiles is part of a larger defence supply agreement between Russia and India. Prime Minister Modi's visit provided the necessary political impetus to expedite the delivery of pending defence supplies, including the remaining two S-400 systems from Russia.





The decision to expedite the supply of these missiles is seen as a move to give India an edge over Pakistan in terms of military capabilities. The order for the missiles was placed following the Balakot air strike, as it was felt that India required long-range missiles to have an advantage over Pakistan.





It's important to note that the supply of these missiles may have been delayed due to various factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine conflict.





The Surface-to-Air missiles being supplied are considered among the best in the world and have a range of about 400 kms, sources said. Russia has been responding to India's requests on defence requirements during critical junctures and requirement of this missile is crucial for maintaining an edge over Pakistan, an expert explained.





Overall, the supply of super long-range surface-to-air missiles from Russia to India is aimed at enhancing India's military capabilities and providing a strategic advantage in the region.





Our Bureau







