Su-30MKI Rapidly Loses Altitude After Thrust Vectoring USAF Pilot
According to a report from the Red Flag military exercise, the Su-30MKI, equipped with thrust vectoring control (TVC) and canards, demonstrated impressive thrust vectoring capabilities during an encounter with its American counterpart.
However, one USAF pilot highlighted the impressive thrust vectoring capabilities of the Su-30MKI quickly turned into a vulnerability.
This is what USAF the pilot described, “So we start pulling it in, and then all of a sudden you start to see the rear end of the Su-30 pull back, and it starts to vector thrust.” But then, almost immediately, the Su-30 began to lose altitude rapidly. “It falls from the sky so fast you don’t even have to climb. You just have to pull the stick back a little bit, pull the throttle, switch to the weapons, and go in and blow his brains out,” the pilot elaborated.
Additionally, the pilot further asserted that the F-15 could outperform the Su-30MKI, which was regarded as the most advanced fighter in the Su-30 series at the time.
However, it is important to consider the limitations placed on the Su-30MKI during the exercise. The Su-30MKI's powerful Russian-made NIIP-BARS radar was likely not fully utilized, which may have affected its performance. This limitation was a strategic measure to prevent US intelligence from mapping the sophisticated radar system. Additionally, the hosts imposed other restrictions, such as prohibiting Indian pilots from using data links, chaff, and flares.
The Su-30MKI's aerodynamic configuration, with its canard and thrust vectoring, contributes to its exceptional manoeuvrability and allows it to perform high angle of attack flights. The AL-31FP powerplant of the Su-30MKI features two-plane thrust vectoring nozzles that can be deflected 15 degrees in one plane.
It is worth noting that the Su-30MKI is not the only aircraft with thrust vectoring capabilities. The F-22A Raptor, operated by the United States Air Forces (USAF), also features thrust vectoring, allowing for extremely tight manoeuvres.
While the 2008 Red Flag exercise offered valuable insights into the capabilities of the F-15 and Su-30MKI, it’s crucial to recognize the constraints that influenced the outcomes.
IAF Sukhoi Su-30MKI
The Su-30MKI is a multi-role air superiority fighter developed by Russia’s Sukhoi and built under license by India’s Hindustan Aeronautics Limited [HAL]. It is a variant of the Su-30, specifically designed for the Indian Air Force [IAF] with advanced avionics and systems sourced from various countries, including Russia, India, France, and Israel.
The Su-30MKI has a length of 21.9 meters [72 feet], a wingspan of 14.7 meters [48 feet], and a height of 6.4 meters [21 feet]. The aircraft’s maximum take off weight is approximately 38,800 kilograms [85,500 pounds].
The Su-30MKI's propulsion system consists of two AL-31FP afterburning turbofan engines, each providing a thrust of 12,500 kgf with an afterburner. This enables the aircraft to achieve a maximum speed of Mach 2 (2,120 km/h or 1,320 mph) at high altitude.
Su-30MKI’s Avionics And Armament
The avionics suite of the Su-30MKI includes the N011M Bars radar, which is a passive electronically scanned array radar capable of tracking multiple targets simultaneously and engaging them with precision. The aircraft also features an advanced fly-by-wire system, a head-up display [HUD], and multifunctional displays [MFDs] in the cockpit.
The Su-30MKI is equipped with a wide range of systems, such as the OLS-30 infrared search and track [IRST] system, electronic countermeasures [ECM], and a laser rangefinder. These systems enhance the aircraft’s situational awareness and survivability in combat scenarios.
The armament of the Su-30MKI includes a 30mm GSh-30-1 cannon, air-to-air missiles [such as the R-77 and R-73], air-to-surface missiles [like the Kh-59 and Kh-31], and various types of bombs and rockets. The aircraft has 12 hardpoints for carrying external weapons and stores.
The operational range of the Su-30MKI is approximately 3,000 kilometers [1,860 miles] without refuelling. With aerial refuelling, the range can be extended significantly, allowing the aircraft to undertake long-duration missions and maintain a persistent presence in the area of operations.
