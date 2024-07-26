



According to a report from the Red Flag military exercise, the Su-30MKI, equipped with thrust vectoring control (TVC) and canards, demonstrated impressive thrust vectoring capabilities during an encounter with its American counterpart.





However, one USAF pilot highlighted the impressive thrust vectoring capabilities of the Su-30MKI quickly turned into a vulnerability.





This is what USAF the pilot described, “So we start pulling it in, and then all of a sudden you start to see the rear end of the Su-30 pull back, and it starts to vector thrust.” But then, almost immediately, the Su-30 began to lose altitude rapidly. “It falls from the sky so fast you don’t even have to climb. You just have to pull the stick back a little bit, pull the throttle, switch to the weapons, and go in and blow his brains out,” the pilot elaborated.





Additionally, the pilot further asserted that the F-15 could outperform the Su-30MKI, which was regarded as the most advanced fighter in the Su-30 series at the time.