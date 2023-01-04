



Massive protests are being held all over Jammu and Kashmir against the rising terror incidents against minorities – and Pakistan’s role in promoting terrorism in the region – including in the recent killings in Dhangri village of Rajouri.









Hundreds poured into the streets ahead of the last rites of six Hindus, including two children, who were killed in a double terror strike earlier this week.





Jammu University students take out candle march to express solidarity with #Rajouri terror victims; protest against Pakistan#JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/QZinUaTmQK — Take One (@takeonedigital) January 3, 2023





On Tuesday, Jammu University students took out a candle march to express solidarity with Rajouri terror victims and raised slogans against Pakistan.





Large Crowd Attend Last Rites Of 6 Civilians Killed In Rajouri Dangri #Terror Attack pic.twitter.com/UBBqVXQNjW — M S Nazki Journalist (@m_nazki) January 3, 2023





Another protest against Pakistan was held at the Jammu Press Club with people burning effigies of terrorists.





Kashmiri Pandit migrant employees also held a protest against the Rajouri killings.





Similar protest rallies were held all over Kashmir, including by Gujjars, Bakarwals and Paharis in Samba who slammed Pakistan for disturbing peace and development in the Valley.





In Doda and several other districts of Kashmir, people came out on roads to show their support to the minorities of the region.







