



Prime Minister Narendra Modi today expressed pride that Indian Army has deployed its largest contingent of women peacekeepers in United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) in Sudan. In a tweet, Mr. Modi said India has a tradition of active participation in UN peacekeeping missions. He said the participation by India’s Nari Shakti is even more gladdening.





The team will provide relief and assistance to women and children in one of the highly operational and challenging terrain conditions under the UN flag.







