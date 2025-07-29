



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has conducted two consecutive successful flight tests of the Pralay missile from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha on July 28 and 29, 2025, as part of user evaluation trials to validate the missile system's maximum and minimum range capabilities.





These tests verified that the missile followed the intended trajectory with pinpoint accuracy, meeting all test objectives, and all subsystems performed as expected. The Integrated Test Range (ITR) monitored the flights using various tracking sensors, including instruments on a ship near the impact point.





Two consecutive flight trials of ‘PRALAY’ missile was successfully carried out on 28th and 29th July 2025 as a part of User Evaluation Trials to validate the maximum and minimum range capability of the missile system. The missiles precisely followed the intended trajectory and… pic.twitter.com/jhr0fTMZuF — DRDO (@DRDO_India) July 29, 2025





Pralay is an indigenously developed solid propellant quasi-ballistic missile with advanced guidance and navigation systems ensuring high precision. It is capable of carrying multiple warhead types to engage various targets. The system was developed by Research Centre Imarat along with other DRDO laboratories and industry partners such as Bharat Dynamics Limited and Bharat Electronics Limited, as well as several MSMEs.





These user trials are crucial as they validate the missile's operational effectiveness in real conditions, confirming its readiness for induction into the Indian Armed Forces. Following the tests, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised the efforts of DRDO, the Armed Forces, and the industry, highlighting that the missile will enhance technological capabilities to address future threats.





The Pralay missile system development began in 2015, with multiple tests over the years proving its capabilities and leading to approval for acquisition by both the Indian Army and Air Force. The recent tests mark an important step toward its full induction and operational deployment.





Additionally, on July 25, 2025, DRDO successfully tested the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Launched Precision Guided Missile (ULPGM) version 3, which features a dual-channel seeker, day-and-night capability, and modular warheads for anti-armour, bunker-busting, and high lethality zones, further showcasing advancements in India's missile technology.





