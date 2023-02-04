



Barkhan: At least four people were killed and 12 wounded in an explosion inside the Rakhni market in Baluchistan's Barkhan on Sunday morning, reported Business Recorder quoting Aaj News.





The injured persons have been moved to a nearby hospital while security forces cordoned off the area for investigation.





The nature of the explosion has not been determined yet. The condition of the injured persons is said to be critical.





The incident came a day after two policemen were killed and two were injured in a remote-controlled blast in Baluchistan's Khuzdar district.





Earlier this week, security forces killed eight militants during a combing operation in Baluchistan's Kech district, the military's media affairs wing said, the B Recorder reported.





According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists tried to ambush a convoy of security forces in District Kech of Baluchistan on the evening of February 22.





It said that alert and combat-ready troops not only foiled the cowardly attack without any loss of life, but they also immediately commenced a follow-up operation to hunt down the fleeing terrorists using ground and aviation assets.





"As a result, on the morning of February 23, a suspected hideout of terrorists was identified in Mazaaband Range where a sanitisation operation was launched. In the ensuing, and heavy exchange of fire, eight terrorists were killed while a large cache of arms and ammunition including explosives was recovered," the ISPR said.





"Security forces of Pakistan will continue to thwart any attempt by inimical elements on the behest of hostile intelligence agencies, to disrupt hard-earned peace in the province," it added.







