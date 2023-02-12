



With the theme of ‘The Runway to a Billion Opportunities’, Aero India 2023 will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13 at Air Force Station, Yelahanka in Bangalore. The 14th edition of Aero India will witness the participation of over 80 countries.





Stressing on the ‘Make in India’ vision, the five-day event will focus on indigenous technologies and equipment and emphasise building partnerships with foreign companies. Focusing on ‘Atmanirbharta’ achieved in the Defence Sector, the biennial event will display the progress India has made in design leadership, UAVs, and other futuristic technologies.





This edition of Aero India is likely to witness the participation of Ministers from about 30 countries and 5 CEOs of global and Indian OEMs. Promoting the export of indigenous air platforms such TEJAS, HTT-40, Dornier LUH, LCH and DHRUV Helicopter, the event will also help in integrating domestic MSMEs and start-ups in the global supply chain.





Aero India 2023 Highlights





According to Government reports, more than 800 Defence companies including around 100 foreign and 700 Indian companies, will participate in the Aero India 2023 exhibition. The major exhibitors expected to participate in Aero India 2023 include Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace, Army Aviation, HC Robotics, SAAB, Safran, Rolls Royce, Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Forge Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and BEML Limited.





The 14th edition of Aero India will be an opportunity for Indian companies to display the advancement in niche technologies, aerospace, and defence capabilities of the country.





During Aero India 2023, Indian Navy is also expected to participate in various activities along with the participation of DHRUV MK-III and MR aircraft P8I in the flypast. In addition to the Indian Navy’s static displays, a project of analysing ‘Health Usage & Monitoring System (HUMS) of MiG-29K aircraft, using Artificial Intelligence’, has been included as part of ‘Launch of New Technology’ by DRDO.





Aero India 2023 will provide a platform for the industries to put on show their latest equipment, helicopters and aircraft. The event will also be an opportunity for defence personnel to interact with OEM representatives and gain experience on the products which will be inducted into the Armed Forces in the future.







