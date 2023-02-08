



New Delhi: Union Minister of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Monday held a meeting with Argentina Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Daniel Filmus and discussed bilateral cooperation between the two countries. During the meeting, Filmus sought India's support to deploy technologies for implementation by industry and facilitate the entrepreneurs in Argentina.





Sharing details regarding the meeting on Twitter, Jitendra Singh stated, "The #Argentina Minister of Science, Technology & Innovation, Mr Daniel Filmus led a high-level delegation to discuss Technical and Research related bilateral collaboration between the two countries. Also young Scientists exchange programme and collaborative #StartUps."





"The Argentina Minister also sought India's support to deploy technologies for implementation by industry and facilitating the entrepreneurs in Argentina," the Ministry of Science and Technology said in the press release.





Jitendra Singh stated that CSIR will be very keen to contact with the industries from Argentina and work towards the implementation of the technologies in Latin American nations with governmental support, according to the press release. He stressed that CSIR is among the global R&D leaders and has intrinsic strengths to provide S&T expertise in the development process through effective international cooperation.





During the meeting, Jitendra Singh recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Argentina President Mauricio Macri on the sidelines of G20 in Hangzhou in 2016, as per the press release. He told Filmus that CSIR with world-class expertise and facilities is one of the largest industrial R&D organizations in the world with 37 multi-disciplinary R&D institutes located across India.





"With its state-of-the-art expertise, capacities and capabilities CSIR could contribute effectively towards Research and Innovation Collaborations, Technology Partnerships, Research Infrastructure Development & Sharing, and Capacity Building," Jitendra Singh said in the release.





"Dr Jitendra Singh said, the CSIR can play a lead role, especially in industrial innovation collaboration through joint technology development and upscaling of each other's Intellectual Property (IP) for commercialization," according to the official release.





On Monday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with the science and technology minister of Argentina Daniel Filmus. During the meeting, both sides discussed bilateral cooperation in atomic energy, space, digital, defence and biotechnology. Jaishankar also stressed upon expanding trade investment and collaboration and serving as an example of South-South cooperation.





EAM Jaishankar in a tweet said, "Glad to meet Minister of S&T and Innovation of Argentina @FilmusDaniel. Discussed our cooperation in atomic energy, space, digital, defence & biotechnology. Underlined the potential for expanding trade, investment &collaboration and serving as an example of south-south cooperation."







