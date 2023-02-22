



Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) on Tuesday said it signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), DRDO, for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme. It also signed another MoU with Cisco for long-term strategic cooperation in the areas of networking, collaboration and security among other associated services, the BEL said in separate press releases.





These MoUs was signed during the Aero India 2023 in Bangalore from February 13 to 17, the PSU said.





According to BEL, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft is a fifth generation, multi-role, all-weather fighter aircraft designed with high survivability and stealth capability.





The MoU aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of BEL and ADA, wherein both the parties will co-operate for the design, development, qualification, production and supply of Internal Weapon Bay Computer and other Line Replaceable Units (LRUs) for AMCA and provide lifetime product support to the Indian Air Force.





About the MoU with Cisco, BEL said the partnership aims at leveraging the strengths and capabilities to capitalise on opportunities emerging in the domains of network and security.







