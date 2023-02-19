

The Indian Navy will soon deploy homegrown firefighting robots on its largest warships, including the aircraft carriers INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya. The action provides a significant boost for ‘Made in India’ in the defence sector.

Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral SN Ghormade discussed all the initiatives made in the maritime force under the ‘Made in India’ project, which is supported by the Indian government, while speaking with the news agency.





‘I was optimistic that the Navy will be able to fulfil a promise made to the Prime Minister on indigenous programmes,’ Ghormade stated at Aero India 2023.





‘Two contracts have already materialised including a fire fighting bot which has been used in INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya aircraft carriers,’ he added.





While mentioning Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s push to develop more made-in-India technologies, he said that the Indian Navy is focusing on getting ‘Made in India’ game-changing tech which will help in achieving the goal of a combat-ready navy.



