EAM S Jaishankar meeting with Danish Climate Minister Lars Aagaard





New Delhi: Denmark Minister for Climate, Energy and Utilities Lars Aagaard during his visit to India said that when it comes to the green strategic partnership between the two countries, Green energy remains the focus and that Danish companies would like to develop their businesses in India.





Denmark Minister for Climate, Energy and Utilities Lars Aagaard also met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday, where issues related to climate and energy were discussed.





"It's mainly Green energy, we have a partnership, and we have some Danish Companies that are interested in developing their business in India and hopefully also eager to learn more about the challenges", said the Minister said while speaking to ANI.





The Green Strategic partnership between India and Denmark consolidates the existing agreement establishing a Joint Commission for Cooperation between the two countries. The partnership is a mutually beneficial arrangement to advance political cooperation, expand economic relations and green growth, create jobs and strengthen cooperation on addressing global challenges and opportunities; with a focus on an ambitious implementation of the Paris Agreement and the UN Sustainable Development Goals.





Speaking further about the partnership, the minister said that when it comes to green, all the countries in the world need affordable, secure renewables.





"I think it's a very important partnership for both countries. All the countries in the world need affordable, secure and green renewables in the electricity sector and it has to become cost-effective because we all need that. Denmark for many years has worked on how we can integrate very large numbers in our energy system and we are so happy to share that insight with the Indian society," said the minister.





Stressing upon the climate challenge, the minister said that each other has something to offer.





"Climate change is a global challenge for all of us. Everybody has something to bring to the table. No country can do exactly the same. But India is such a high economy, that India must go green as well. Denmark will move a little ahead as well. We have been working on our electricity sector and I am so pleased that both countries can work together", said the minister.





The minister is part of the Denmark delegation led by Denmark's royal couple who are on an India visit. The couple who is on a visit to India will address the opening session of the India-Denmark: Partners for Green & Sustainable Progress organized by CII. He also met President Draupadi Murmu, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).





During the visit, the Danish royal couple will visit Chennai.







