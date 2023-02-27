



Paris: The French defence major company Thales is going to hire more than 12,000 people worldwide in 2023 to support its growth trajectory and over 500 people in India for its engineering centres in Bengaluru & Noida.





In 2023, Thales plans to hire more than 12,000 new employees to support its strong growth trajectory in its three core markets: Aerospace, Defence and Security, and Digital Identity and Security.





The Group will be hiring all over the world and expects to take on 5,500 new employees in France, 550 in India, 1,050 in the United Kingdom, 600 in Australia, and 540 in the United States.





A record level of recruitment in 2022, with 11,500 new hires (50% more than in 2021) worldwide.





Success in creating jobs during the COVID public health crisis, particularly by continuing hiring for engineering centres in Bengaluru and Noida.





Thales is recruiting people in a range of job profiles for its engineering operations in India in every discipline across all its business segments, and in particular for its sites in Noida and Bengaluru.





It is recruiting people on permanent or fixed-term contracts as well as providing several internal mobility opportunities in Thales in India and across the globe.





At these sites, Thales is mainly seeking hardware engineers, software engineers, systems architects, experts in digital technologies and project managers, offering them the opportunity to help to build a safer, greener, more inclusive world.





Thales is working to improve the gender balance in its workforce. In 2022, women accounted for 25% of new hires in India and represented 22% of the Group's India workforce.





In addition, Thales lays particular emphasis on nurturing future talent through internships. In India, for example, 80 students have already joined the company as interns this month. These opportunities can be an important springboard to permanent employment for these young people: each year, about 80% of the students on work-study and internship programmes are hired in engineering roles on fixed or indefinite-term contracts.





Innovation at Thales is part of building a future by harnessing the talents of 35,000 R&D engineers and a portfolio of 20,000 patents in specialised fields such as quantum technologies, AI, lasers, cybersecurity and more. In 2023, for the 10th year, Thales was listed as one of the world's 100 most innovative companies, in Clarivate's Top 100 Global Innovators™[?] 2023, a global benchmark for innovation.





With its broad range of businesses, and an industrial and academic footprint spanning across 68 countries, Thales offers a wealth of long-term and highly diversified career opportunities.





Thales expanded its India presence recently (22 February 2023) by opening its 1st Design Center, which is an extension of Thales' Engineering Competence Centre in Noida and will be a hub for innovation, research, and development in the country.





"There is meaning in what we do at Thales, particularly in these times of upheaval and transformation. Day after day, our people around the world are driven by the same goal - harnessing human intelligence and technology to drive progress in our societies. Joining Thales is a ticket to some of technology's great human adventures and a chance to be part of a learning organisation that places a premium on a collective endeavour, "said Patrice Caine, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, of Thales.





"Our belief in providing employees with dynamic environments and opportunities to innovate is closely aligned with our objective of supporting the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision of the country. Through our Engineering Competence Centres and our supply chains, we enable our employees in India to work in cross-functional and inter-geographical teams on technologies that drive the sustainable development of our societies. As we ramp up our recruitment programme for the country, we are excited to welcome new colleagues to Thales in India," said Ashish Saraf, VP and Country Director for India, Thales.





Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global high technology leader investing in digital and "deep tech" innovations -- connectivity, big data, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and quantum technology -- to build a future we can all trust, which is vital to the development of our societies.





The company provides solutions, services and products that help its customers -businesses, organisations and states - in the defence, aeronautics, space, transportation and digital identity and security markets to fulfil their critical missions, by placing humans at the heart of the decision-making process.





Thales has 77,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2021, the company generated sales of EUR16.2 billion.





Present in India since 1953, Thales is headquartered in Noida and has other operational offices and sites spread across Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Mumbai, among others. Over 2,000 employees are working with Thales and its joint ventures in India. Since the beginning, Thales has been playing an essential role in India's growth story by sharing its technologies and expertise in Defence, Transport, Aerospace and Digital Identity and Security markets. Thales has two engineering competence centres in India - one in Noida focused on digital identity and security business, while the one in Bengaluru focuses on hardware, software and systems engineering capabilities for both the civil and defence sectors, serving global needs.







