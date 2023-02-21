



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met with a US Congressional delegation of nine Senators and appreciated the strong bipartisan support from the US Congress for deepening India-US ties.





The US Congressional delegation was led by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer.





"Wonderful to interact with US Congressional delegation led by Senate Majority Leader @SenSchumer. Appreciate the strong bipartisan support from the US Congress for deepening India-US ties anchored in shared democratic values and strong people-to-people ties," tweeted PM Modi.





The delegation included Senator Ron Wyden, Senator Jack Reed, Senator Maria Cantwell, Senator Amy Klobuchar, Senator Mark Warner, Senator Gary Peters, Senator Catherine Cortez Masto and Senator Peter Welch.





PM Modi discussed with the US delegation new opportunities for consolidating the India-US ties in critical technologies, clean energy transition, joint development and production, and trusted and resilient supply chains, read the Prime Minister's Office press release.





PM Modi also referred to his recent phone call with President Joe Biden and the shared vision of the two leaders for further elevating the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership to address contemporary global challenges.





PM Modi and the US delegation recognize shared democratic values, robust bilateral cooperation, strong people-to-people ties and vibrant Indian community in the US as strong pillars anchoring the bilateral strategic partnership, added the release.





Earlier the delegation also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today.





"Pleased to meet US Senator @SenSchumer and his impressive Congressional Delegation today afternoon in New Delhi. Glad to hear about their impressions and experiences in India over the last few days. The energy, enthusiasm and transformational changes have clearly impressed them," tweeted Jaishankar.







