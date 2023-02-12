



Ghaziabad: The seventh Operation Dost flight on Saturday departed for earthquake-hit Syria and Turkey. The Indian Air Force C17 carrying relief material, medical aid, emergency and critical care medicines, medical equipment and consumables took off from Hindon Airbase in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.





The IAF aircraft with relief material, medical aid, emergency and critical care medicines will first land in Syria and unload material and then head to Turkey. EAM S Jaishankar also took to his Twitter handle to inform about the flight departing from Ghaziabad.





He tweeted, "The 7th #OperationDost flight departs for Syria and Turkiye. Flight is carrying relief material, medical aid, emergency & critical care medicines, medical equipment & consumables."





The Ministry of External Affairs said that the earthquake relief material and equipment were sent to Syria and Turkey. The flight is headed to Damascus and after offloading relief material there, it will head to Adana.





According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the flight is carrying more than 35 tons of relief material, of which over 23 tons is headed for relief efforts in Syria, and around 12 tons to Turkey.





The assistance being sent for Syria comprises relief materials, sleeping mats, gensets, solar lamps, tarpaulins, blankets, emergency and critical care medicines, and disaster relief consumables, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.





The material being sent to Turkey consists of team supplies for Army field hospital and NDRF, medical equipment such as ECG, patient monitor, anesthesia machine, syringe pumps, glucometer, blankets and other relief materials.





Earlier in the day, the relief material, medical equipment, medical aid, and critical care medicines were being loaded into the IAF aircraft.





The sixth plane from India carrying rescue personnel, essentials and medical equipment for earthquake relief efforts has reached Turkey, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday. The sixth flight carries more rescue teams, dog squads, and essential medicines for the quake- hit country.





Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar wrote, "The sixth #OperationDost flight reaches Turkiye. More search and rescue teams, dog squads, essential search & access equipment, medicines and medical equipment ready for deployment in the relief efforts."





Meanwhile, the Indian Army has up a field hospital in the quake-hit Turkey's Iskenderun on Thursday. In a video shared by the Ministry of External Affairs, the rescued patients were seen being treated at the field hospital in Turkey's Iskenderun.





While sharing the video on Twitter, Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi stated, "The Indian Army team of medical specialists is on the job 24x7, providing relief to those injured. Some glimpses from the Field Hospital in Iskenderun, Hatay."







