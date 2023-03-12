



New Delhi: Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has signed an MoU with the National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK Surathkal) for co-operation in R&D for the development of emerging technologies and technical solutions for both defence and non-defence applications.





The MoU aims at leveraging the complementary strengths and capabilities of BEL and NITK Surathkal, while facilitating indigenisation of products and solutions in keeping with the Government’s Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.







