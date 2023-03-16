



The JF-17 fighter jet, which has been jointly built by China and Pakistan, has become a burden for the Myanmar Air Force





Yangon: Myanmar signed the contract to purchase JF17 fighter aircraft jointly developed by China and Pakistan in 2016. However, these planes started developing malfunctions and structural flaws in 2022.





The decision to buy JF-17 fighter aircraft from China and Pakistan has come back to haunt Myanmar.





According to an ET report, Pakistan has had to send a team of engineers to Myanmar to fix these JF-17 fighter jets. Myanmar currently has 11 JF-17 fighter jets but none are currently operational due to technical glitches.





All the JF-17 planes, which were sold to Myanmar by Pakistan, have developed structural cracks and other technical problems. Myanmar, which is engaged in a conflict against rebel groups, lacks the technical expertise to deal with the JF-17 problem on its own.





China, Pakistan and Myanmar had hoped that the JF-17 deal will enhance the defence partnership between the three nations. On the other hand, Myanmar Air Force officers are going to Pakistan for a 6-month training stint.





Myanmar Is Dependent On China, Pakistan



Myanmar has battling rebel forces and the military has proved unsuccessful in dislodging the rebels at several places.





The Myanmar military wants to get JF-17 planes repaired in order to bomb rebels positions. This is the reason why aviation engineers from Pakistani experts have reached Myanmar.





After the military took over political power in Myanmar, western countries had imposed very harsh sanctions. This had forced Myanmar to become dependent on China and Pakistan.





Earlier, Myanmar used to buy arms from Russia as well, but the Ukraine war saw the supply of Russian weapons come to an end.





Argentina Refused JF-17 From China, Pakistan





Earlier, China and Pakistan had tried to sell JF-17 aircraft to Argentina but the Latin American country refused to accept the junk.





Chengdu FC-1/JF-17 ‘Thunder’ fighter jet has been made by Pakistan with the technical help of China and it was expected to be able to sell it in the world but its hopes have been dashed.





The JF-17 aircraft is a fourth generation single-engine fighter jet. This aircraft is capable of attacking up to 1400 km. Russia’s RD-93 engine was installed in this aircraft, which is struggling with technical problems.







