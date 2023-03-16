



On March 13, 2023, the Ministry of External Affairs (India) in an Annual Report for 2022 revealed that Pakistan is using ‘hostile and fabricated propaganda’ against India to vilify it as well as to divert attention from its domestic and economic failures.





The MEA said that India desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan and New Delhi’s consistent position has been that issues if any must be solved bilaterally and peacefully in an atmosphere free from violence and terrorism.





At the same time, it said that the onus is on Pakistan to create a conducive environment.





India has completely and unequivocally rejected all actions and statements by Pakistan on matters which are completely internal to India, the MEA said.





It said that there is a greater understanding among countries that Jammu & Kashmir is an integral part of India and matters related to it are internal to the country.





The MEA noted that India has consistently stressed the need for Pakistan to take action to end terrorism. It consistently raises the issue of Pakistan’s Continuous Support to end cross-border terrorism and terrorism at bilateral, multilateral, and regional fora.





In such outreach, credible inputs regarding Pakistan’s origins of captured terrorists are also shared.





As per MEA, despite India’s persistent urging that Pakistan should respect the January 2004 commitment of not allowing its soil and territory against India, there was no let-up in cross-border terrorism, infiltration, and illegal smuggling of arms into India across the Line of Control (LoC) and International Boundary.





However, Pakistan continues to sponsor cross-border terrorism against India and restrict normal trade, connectivity and people-to-people exchanges.





Pakistan is yet to show sincerity in delivering justice to the families of the 26/11 attacks.







