



Srinagar: Authorities here on Thursday attached the house of fugitive terrorist Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar, who along with two other militants was released in exchange of hostages of the hijacked Indian Airlines plane in Afghanistan's Kandahar in 1999. Police personnel posted the notice of attachment on the house belonging to Zargar alias Latram, who is reportedly living in Pakistan occupied Kashmir.





The house located on 540 square feet land in Nowhatta area here was attached under UAPA on the orders of the Union Home Ministry.





Latram shot to limelight in 1989 for his role in the kidnapping of Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of then Union Home Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.





He grabbed headlines when he, along with Jaish chief Masood Azhar and Harkatul Mujahideen chief Omar Saeed Sheikh, was released in exchange of hostages of the hijacked Indian Airlines plane.





Latram was been designated as a terrorist under the UAPA in April last year, a move which enabled the security agencies to attach his property.





The home ministry notification last year said Zargar is a threat to peace, not only to India but around the world, with his contacts and proximity to radical terrorist groups like the Al-Qaeda and Jaish-e-Mohammed and the Central government believes that he is involved in terrorism





Considered to be ruthless in the early 1990s, Zargar broke away from the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) and formed his own Al-Umar Mujahideen terror group.





While Masood Azhar was the brain behind the Parliament attack in 2001, Sheikh Omar killed American journalist Daniel Pearl, who was working for The Wall Street Journal.







