



New Delhi: China on Thursday put forward the Global Security Initiative and issued the position paper on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis at the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting (G20FMM) held here.





Speaking at the G20FMM event, China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang said, "China will always stand on the side of peace, actively promote peace talks, and play a constructive role."





He said that G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation and that global affairs should be handled by all through discussion.





"No one should engage in power politics or even bloc confrontation. We need to practice true multilateralism, uphold the UN-centered international system and the international order based on international law, and observe the basic norms of international relations underpinned by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. We need to follow the principles of dialogue on an equal footing and consensus-building through consultation," added Qin.





Qin also put forward the Global Development Initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping to make global development more inclusive, resilient and beneficial for all.





"Global Development Initiative offer a new option for stepping up the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development," said Qin.





He added that macro-economic policy coordination needs to be enhanced and food and energy security safeguarded.





"China has put forth relevant initiatives under the G20. China has suspended more debt service payments than any other G20 member and participated in the debt treatment under the Common Framework. We hope that multilateral financial institutions and commercial creditors will be actively involved in the debt treatment of developing countries," said Qin.





He also stressed that global economic governance needs to be improved.





"It is important to complete the 16th General Quota Review of the International Monetary Fund as scheduled, and conduct the shareholding review of the World Bank," added China's FM.





Qin said that international development cooperation needs to be bolstered.





"We need to support the SDG Summit of the United Nations, tackle the climate challenge, and act on the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework. The consensus of the Bali Summit on preventing illegal cross-border traffic of waste must be earnestly implemented," said Qin.





He also said that global development and prosperity cannot be achieved without a peaceful and stable international environment.





Qin further stated that China will continue to take an active part in the G20 agenda, and contribute more to promoting world peace and development and building a community with a shared future for mankind.





He also thanked External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and GoI for the thoughtful arrangements of G20FMM.





Qin also mourned over the lives lost in the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.







