



New Delhi: India and Latin American country Chile on Friday exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues at the 8th Foreign Office Consultation.





Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East) Saurabh Kumar also discussed cooperation in wide-ranging areas including trade, tech, renewable, space, mining, and education with Secretary General for Foreign Policy of Chile Alex Wetzig Abdale.





"In 8th India-Chile FOC held today between Secy (East) @AmbSaurabhKumar & Amb Alex Wetzig, Secy General, MoFA, Chile. Discussions covered cooperation in wide-ranging areas including trade, tech, renewable, space, mining, and education. Also exchanged views on regional & multilateral issues," tweeted the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi.





The Chilean Ambassador also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who discussed intensifying the bilateral political and economic cooperation.





"Pleasure to receive Ambassador Alex Wetzig Abdale, Secretary General for Foreign Policy of Chile. Shared his enthusiasm to intensify our political and economic cooperation," tweeted Jaishankar.





Recently in February 2023, Cabinet approved the signing of MoU between India and Chile for cooperation in the field of agriculture and allied sectors.





The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Government of the Republic of India and the Government of the Republic of Chile for cooperation in the field of agriculture and allied sectors.





The main areas of cooperation envisaged are agricultural policies for the development of modern agriculture, organic agriculture to facilitate the bilateral trade of organic products, as well as promote the exchange of policies aimed to develop organic production in both countries, Science and innovation to explore partnerships to encourage innovation in the agricultural sector among Indian Institutes and Chilean institutes as well as collaborate to confront common challenges.





India-Chile relations are characterized by warmth, friendship and commonality of views on a wide range of issues. Chile shares India's concerns over the threat of international terrorism and has regularly condemned the acts of cross-border terrorism that India has suffered.





Both countries cooperate extensively in multilateral fora and share similar views on climate change/renewable energy issues and on expansion and reforms of the UNSC.





Chile articulated its support for India's claim to a permanent seat in the UNSC in a Joint Statement issued at the conclusion of the official visit of Chile's Foreign Minister to India in April 2003. It has consistently reiterated this support since.





It also signed the International Solar Alliance Framework Agreement in November 2017.





In 2009, India and Chile celebrated 60 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations.







