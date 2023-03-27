



New York: Indian-origin Sikh woman officer Lieutenant Manmeet Colon took charge as the Assistant Chief of Police in the US state of Connecticut, becoming the department's first-ever second-in-command of Asian descent, reported New Haven Independent.





Surrounded by dozens of friends, family members, city workers, and police colleagues, Lt Manmeet Colon on Friday took the oath of office to become the city's third assistant police chief -- and the department's first-ever second-in-command of Asian descent.





Colon hoped that her status as the department's first Indian-American assistant chief inspires others from similar backgrounds to pursue careers in law enforcement.





"I come from a Sikh family. I speak Punjabi. I'm very proud of my heritage," Colon was quoted as saying in The New Haven Independent.





"More important is the mission and the values of the department. To me, it's all about being fair and impartial. My background, my morals, my family values and traditions. I feel like I bring a lot to the table. I'm glad there's a space for me at the table," she added.





The Board of Police Commissioners in New Haven unanimously approved the appointment of Colon, 37, who was previously a lieutenant in the internal affairs office, The New Haven Independent reported.





She joins fellow assistant chiefs David Zannelli and Bertram Ettienne in what Board of Police Commissioners Chair Evelise Ribeiro described on Friday as the "dream team" that Police Chief Karl Jacobson has surrounded himself with at the top of the department.





Friday's ceremony marked "another glass ceiling being broken," Ribeiro said, noting how Colon -- a 15-year NHPD veteran who was born in Mumbai, India and immigrated to the United States with her family when she was 11 years old -- is now the department's second ever female assistant chief of colour and its first Indian assistant chief.





Colon has risen to the ranks and served in a wide variety of roles during her tenure with the NHPD. She worked in patrol, as a detective in the special victim's unit, as a sergeant supervising the robbery and burglary unit, as a lieutenant and district manager for Newhallville and Dixwell, and most recently as the head of the Internal Affairs division, reported New Haven Independent.







