



Karachi: Several areas of Karachi remained in darkness on Monday as a high tension (HT) transmission cable tripped due to a technical fault, ARY News reported.





About 40 per cent of Karachi was completely dark, after a high tension (HT) transmission line tripped, resulting in multiple grid stations tripping.





Numaish Chowrangi, Saddar, Lines Area, Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Punjab Colony, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Korangi, and other areas were reportedly affected by the power outage.





The utility firm in charge of the city's electrical supply, K-Electric, has not yet made any announcements.





According to ARY News, earlier in January, a severe power breakdown hit Pakistan due to frequency fluctuation in the national grid, which also left citizens of Karachi in the dark.





The areas that were affected included North Nazimabad, New Karachi, North Karachi, Liaquatabad, Clifton, Korangi, Orangi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Saddar, Old City Area, Landhi, Gulisan-e-Jauhar, Malir, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Site Industrial Zone, Pak Colony, Shah Faisal Colony, Model Colony and other areas.





K-Electric spokesperson, Imran Rana said that the national grid witnessed a loss of frequency, which affected the power supply to different cities across Pakistan.





Rana also said, "This has also cascaded to KE's network affecting the power supply to Karachi." The KE's network is secure and protected, he added.





"Our teams are actively monitoring the stadium and making efforts to enable restoration," said Rana, ARY News reported.







