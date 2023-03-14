



The Special Investigation Unit of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday ‘attached’ the house of a person under UAPA whom they alleged was involved in militant activities in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials said.





The SIU said that the house of Mohd Ishaq Malik, a resident of Dhanwetehpora Kokernag, allegedly involved in “terrorist activities” was attached by its Anantnag unit in presence of an executive magistrate under Section 25 of UAPA.





“The accused was involved in case FIR No. 103/2022 U/S 307 IPC, 7/27 Arms Act 18, 20, 23, 38 UAP Act of Police Station Kokernag. The accused is presently lodged in District Jail Anantnag,” the police said in a statement.





The SIU went to the specific location under a posse of security men and pasted the notice on the house in presence of local Sarpanchs, Panchs and chowkidars.





“According to the notice, the owner of the house has been restrained to ‘transfer, lease out, dispose of, change its nature’ or deal with the said property in any manner without the permission of designated authority,” the statement said.





Srinagar The National Investigation Agency today conducted searches in old city Srinagar in ISIS Kerala module case.





ISIS Kerala Module Case: NIA Raids Srinagar Resident's House



The raid was conducted on the house of Uzair Azhar Bhat at Karfali Mohalla along with the assistance of local police and the CRPF. The NIA seized digital devices from the house for further investigation.





NIA spokesman said that in 2021, the National Investigation Agency had started investigations into Mohammed Ameen alias Abu Yahya of Kadannamanna, District Mallapuram (Kerala), who had been running various ISIS propaganda channels on different social media platforms, such as Telegram, Hoop and Instagram.





“Through these channels, he was propagating violent Jihadi ideologies of ISIS and was radicalising and recruiting new members to this ISIS module. He and his associates had even identified certain individuals for targeted killings,” NIA said in a statement adding that during the probe, it was found that Mohammad Ameen was in touch with Deepthi Marla of Kerala, a converted Muslim, married to Anas Abdul Rahiman of Mangalore.







