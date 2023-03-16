INS Sindhukirti submarine at the Hindustan Shipyard Limited





The defence ministry signed a contract on Monday for refit of the INS Sindhukirti submarine at the Hindustan Shipyard Limited at an overall cost of Rs 934 crore.





INS Sindhukirti is a Kilo-class diesel electric submarine of the Indian Navy.





The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said Sindhukirti will be combat worthy and will join the active submarine fleet of the Navy after the completion of the refit.





“In another boost to achieve ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’, Ministry of Defence, on March 13 signed a contract for normal refit of INS Sindhukirti submarine at Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), Visakhapatnam at an overall cost of Rs 934 crore," it said in a brief statement.







