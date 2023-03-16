



New Delhi: India has good ties with various nations in West Asia and has an "abiding interest" in the region, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a press briefing on Thursday.





In response to a question regarding the Saudi Arabia-Iran pact brokered by China, Bagchi said, "We have seen the reports in this regard. India has good relations with various countries in West Asia and we have abiding interest in the region. India has always advocated dialogue and diplomacy as a way to resolve differences."





The statement of Arindam Bagchi comes after Iran and Saudi Arabia last week announced to re-establish diplomatic ties and reopen embassies after talks in Beijing between officials from two Middle East powers, Iranian state media reported on Friday.





The major development came after years of tensions between the two nations. The joint trilateral statement issued by China, Saudi Arabia and Iran said, "With the initiative of Chinese President Xi Jinping of China's support for developing good neighbourly relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran."





"The three countries announce that an agreement has been reached between Saudi Arabia and Iran, which includes an agreement to resume diplomatic relations between them and re-open their embassies and missions within a period not exceeding two months, and the agreement includes their affirmation of the respect for the sovereignty of states and the non-interference in internal affairs of states," the statement issued by Saudi Arabia government said.





Based on the trilateral agreement whereby China will host and sponsor talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran, according to the statement. The statement further said, "Proceeding from their shared desire to resolve the disagreements between them through dialogue and diplomacy, and in light of their brotherly ties; Adhering to the principles and objectives of the Charters of the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and international conventions and norms."





The delegations from the two countries held talks from March 6-10, 2023 in Beijing. In the trilateral agreement, Iran, Saudi Arabia and China said, "They also agreed that the ministers of foreign affairs of both countries shall meet to implement this, arrange for the return of their ambassadors, and discuss means of enhancing bilateral relations. They also agreed to implement the Security Cooperation Agreement between them, which was signed in 2001, and the General Agreement for Cooperation in the Fields of Economy, Trade, Investment, Technology, Science, Culture, Sports, and Youth, which was signed in 1998."







