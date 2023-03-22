



Hyderabad: The US Consulate General in Hyderabad has opened a new state-of-the-art facility in the city's financial district, Nanakramguda. The facility will help link people and businesses from the US with people from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.





"Yesterday, US Consulate General in Hyderabad opened a new state-of-the-art facility in the city's financial district. The move brings our government closer to US companies that have invested billions of dollars in India's tech, defence, aerospace and pharmaceutical sectors," said US State Department interim spokesperson Vedant Patel.





"It will help in linking people and businesses from the US with people from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh & Odisha," Patel said.





"Consular services are full steam ahead at our new facility in Hyderabad. We issued our first set of U.S. passports today. We're excited to serve more U.S. citizens in Nanakramguda and we're working hard to schedule more visa interviews and expand consular staffing," US Consulate General Hyderabad tweeted on Tuesday.





The media recently reported that Indian American Vedant Patel will be serving as the interim spokesperson of the US State Department, as Ned Price is going to step down this month.





According to the announcement made by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Patel will take over the position of interim spokesperson.





Price will continue to work directly for Antony Blinken at State Department.





Ned Price began to work as a US Department of State spokesperson on January 20, 2021, according to the statement.





Blinken said that Price started holding Department's daily press briefings within days of taking on the role, and has held over 200 briefings since then.





Antony Blinken said that Ned Price has helped the US government defend and promote press freedom around the world and modelled the transparency and openness that the US advocates for other nations.





He noted that Price has been a face and voice of US foreign policy and performed with extraordinary professionalism and integrity. He also thanked Ned Price for his remarkable service.





While a replacement for Price is yet to be announced, Patel will take charge in the interim.







