"We give billions of dollars to countries that undermine America every day. They stab us in the back and turn around and have their hands out wanting money, some of them even support terrorists that kill our troops," Nikki Haley said.





"To this day, we are giving foreign aid to Pakistan, Iraq, Palestine and even communist Cuba and China. All we are doing is paying off our enemies, when I'm the President we will stop giving money to countries that hate America," she added.





Nikki Haley called the alleged Chinese spy balloon incident a "national embarrassment." She said that China believes that the American era has passed and stressed that Beijing is wrong.





Criticizing US President Joe Biden, Nikki Haley said that he and Democrats have been giving them "oppression, poverty and lawlessness." In her speech at CPAC, Nikki Haley said, "When I look to the future, I see our country rededicated to freedom and opportunity. But when I look at the present, I see the total opposite, Joe Biden and the Democrats are giving us oppression, poverty, and lawlessness."





She noted, "This is not the America that called to my parents 50 years ago. And make no mistake, this is not the America I'm going to leave to my children." Nikki Haley stressed that Biden has wasted taxpayer money since he took office. Haley said that the US has reached USD 31 trillion in national debt and is on track to add USD 20 trillion more in the next 10 years.





"Joe's only regret is that he hasn't spent more. He wants more handouts to illegal immigrants, more bailouts to rich college students and more to big labour and big business. He doesn't mind spending so much because he knows it's your money that he's spending and the only thing Joe Biden needs to spend more of is more time in retirement," she added.





Last week, Nikki Haley said that if voted to power, she will cut every cent in foreign aid for countries that hate the US. This includes China, Pakistan and other adversaries as "a strong America doesn't pay off the bad guys". According to Haley, America spent USD 46 billion on foreign aid last year. She noted that the amount is more than any other country by far.





"I will cut every cent in foreign aid for countries that hate us. A strong America doesn't pay off the bad guys. A proud America doesn't waste our people's hard-earned money. And the only leaders who deserve our trust are those who stand up to our enemies and stand beside our friends," Haley wrote in an op-ed for New York Post.





While citing examples, Haley in the Op-ed said that the US has given Iran more than USD 2 billion over the last few years, even though its government is getting closer to the murderous thugs in Iran who shout "Death to America!" and launch attacks on our troops. She said that the Biden administration resumed military aid to Pakistan which she stressed is home to at least a dozen terrorist organizations.





"The Biden administration resumed military aid to Pakistan, though it's home to at least a dozen terrorist organizations and its government is deeply in hock to China. Team Biden restored half a billion dollars to a corrupt United Nations agency that's supposed to help the Palestinian people but in fact covers for deeply anti-Semitic propaganda against our ally Israel," Haley said.







