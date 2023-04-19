



Birmingham: At least four people, including two teenage boys, have been arrested in connection with the violence that took place in UK's Birmingham, according to the country's local news.





The police were working on a joint operation with the Trading Standards to crack down on alleged illegal traders along Coventry Road when they were attacked by the flying missiles on Saturday, April 15, as per the report in BirminghamLive.





According to one officer, the police were hit by the bottle but were not seriously injured. During the attack, three vehicles were damaged. Two council officials were also reportedly kicked and spat at.





West Midlands Police said that two 16-year-old boys and a 23-year-old and 42-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and violent disorder respectively, reported Birmingham.





The scenes were captured on the viral footage, and were roundly condemned as 'immoral and shameful'. Following the trouble, police continued evening patrols, accompanied by religious leaders and community members, with the force saying officers were seeking to reassure residents and traders and ensure Ramzan celebrations passed off peacefully and safely.





During the holy month, the late night market along Coventry Road and Ladypool Road has grown as Muslims break their fast at sunset.

Staff from the nearby Green Lane Masjid have since been accompanying officers on their patrols.

"The acts that we've seen over the past couple of days is not representative of the community - the Islamic community or the youth in this community," said Oliver Wood to the BBC.

"We commend the police for their efforts and the way they exercised patience throughout the procedure, and that they weren't heavy handed with the individuals," he added.

Kassim Yafai, who has run a bakery in the area for 18 years, said the anti-social behaviour was "very disheartening".

He, and others, are calling for the street markets to be regulated.

"We would love to see something like the German market in the city centre where they are very organised, very secure. They have marshals there, they have security, they have police walking around.

"It's been testament to the strong relationships that we have with the local community, businesses and mosques that we have been able to continue to work closely together on joint patrols offering reassurance to families who are peacefully celebrating Ramadan."





Inspector Gary Everitt said, "We are aware the violence on Saturday evening involved a small group of people and I'd like to thank the wider community for their continued support," according to BirminghamLive.







