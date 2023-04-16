

IAF contingent that was enroute to France takes a quick halt in Egypt

An Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent on Saturday, April 15, departed for France to participate in multilateral international Exercise Orion at Mont-de-Marsan, an Air Force base of the French Air and Space Force (FASF). The exercise will be conducted from April 17 to May 05, 2023, which would be the maiden overseas exercise for the IAF's Rafale aircraft, says Indian Air Force.





The Indian Air Force team enroute to France for Exercise Orion, did a quick halt in Egypt on Saturday. The IAF later thanked the Egyptian partners for the short hospitable stay by saying 'Shukran Jazeelan'.









The IAF shared some images on social media from their Egypt stay on their way to France.









According to the Ministry of Defence, the IAF Contingent comprises of four Rafale aircraft, two C-17 aircraft, two ll-78 aircraft and 165 air warriors. This would be the first overseas exercise for the IAF's Rafale aircraft, after its induction into the IAF. C-17 aircrafts will also take part in the exercise.









As per the statement issued by the Ministry, besides the IAF and the FASF, Air Forces from Germany, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Spain and United States of America would also be flying in this multilateral exercise. Participation in this exercise would further enrich the employment philosophy of the Indian Air Force, by imbibing the best practices from other Air Forces.







