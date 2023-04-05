



A 33-year-old Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officer, who was leading a patrol along the India-China LAC in Ladakh, was killed after falling into a deep gorge, officials said. Assistant Commandant Tikam Singh Negi was killed in the line of duty in the Ladakh sector of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on April 2.





"ITBP salutes the braveheart AC/GD Tikam Singh Negi, 24th Battalion ITBP who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in Ladakh on April 2, 2023," the force said through its official Twitter handle.





The officer was posted at this front since 2021.





A senior officer posted at the ITBP academy in Mussoorie told PTI that the soldier was an "exceptionally motivated" officer who joined the force in 2013. Negi was a good mountaineer and awarded the 'sword of honour' in 2014, that is given to the best cadet during training.





Negi was leading a long range patrol of his troops when he fell into the gorge while negotiating the treacherous LAC terrain in Ladakh, the officer said.





The mortal remains of the officer were consigned to flames at his home town in Uttarakhand on Tuesday.





The Northern Command of the Army also paid tributes to the officer, saying it "stands with the bereaved family in this hour of grief."





The about 90,000 personnel strong ITBP was raised in the aftermath of the 1962 Chinese aggression and it is tasked to guard the 3,488-km-long LAC on India's eastern flank. The force is working along with the Army at this front even as the militaries of India and China are engaged in a standoff at Ladakh from 2020.







