The two terrorists have been identified as Maroof Nazir Soleh and Shahid Showkat Bala





Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists involved in a bomb blast at a wine shop in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, escaped from police custody on Wednesday morning.





However, the terrorists were rearrested by Baramulla Police Kunzer town in Srinagar hours later.





The two terrorists, identified as Maroof Nazir Soleh and Shahid Showkat Bala, were in police custody since May 2022.





The two were affiliated to the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.





A massive cordon and search operation was launched by police in Baramulla and other parts of North Kashmir to nab the two Hybrid militants. Both the terrorists were involved in a bomb blast at a wine shop in Baramulla last year.





"Two accused, who were under custody at police station Baramulla, escaped this morning in the wee hours during 'Sehari' (pre-dawn meals) time," a police official told news agency PTI.







