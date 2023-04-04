



Colombo: The ongoing bilateral maritime exercise SLINEX 2023 between the navies of India and Sri Lanka in Colombo aims at enhancing interoperability improving mutual understanding and exchanging best practices.





While jointly undertaking multi-faceted maritime operations, the 10th edition of IN-SLN bilateral maritime exercise SLINEX-23 is scheduled at Colombo from April 3-8.





According to the official statement, the maritime exercise is being conducted in two phases: the Harbour Phase from April 3-5 followed by a Sea Phase from April 6-8. Indian Navy is being represented by INS Kiltan, an indigenous Kamorta class ASW corvette and INS Savitri, an Offshore Patrol Vessel, whereas SLNS Gajabahu and SLNS Sagara are representing the Sri Lanka Navy.





Maritime Patrol Aircraft, helicopters and Special Forces from both sides would also participate in the exercise. The previous edition of SLINEX was conducted off Visakhapatnam from March 7-12.





To strengthen the relationship and camaraderie between the two fleets, professional, cultural, sporting, and social events are arranged during the harbour phase.





Notably, the Deputy High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Vinod Jacob on Monday took part in the opening of the annual bilateral naval exercise 'SLINEX2023.'





Addressing the forces, Vinod Jacob said it is the first SLINEX held after the COVID-19 pandemic.





Vinod Jacob noted that the defence ties between India and Sri Lanka are at their "strongest at present," Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka said in a tweet.





Jacob stressed that the bilateral ties between the two nations complement the robust engagement at the political level, the economic and commercial ties, people-to-people and cultural connections and an upgraded development cooperation partnership.





Indian High Commission in Colombo tweeted, "Deputy HC @VinodKJacob76 attended the opening of SLINEX2023, annual bilateral Naval Exercise. In his address, he highlighted a few firsts: First SLINEX post-#Covid First after @indiannavy changed its Ensign First with the participation of Air Force and Special Forces."





In another tweet, Indian High Commission in Colombo wrote, "Further, India-Sri Lanka defence relations are at their strongest at present. They complement the robust engagement at the political level, the economic and commercial ties, people to people and cultural connect and an upgraded development cooperation partnership."







