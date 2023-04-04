



Vishakhapatnam: British Navy warship HMS Tamar concluded its visit to Vishakhapatnam. Professional and social interactions, sports fixtures and cross-deck visits in the harbour and Maritime partnership exercises on departure were scheduled during the ship's visit to Visakhapatnam.





UK Navy warship HMS Tamar was scheduled to stay in Visakhapatnam from March 31 - April 4. Lieutenant Commander Matthew Millyard, Officiating Commanding Officer, HMS Tamar and Captain Ian Lynn, Naval Advisor at British High Commission in India called on Rear Admiral Manish Sharma, CSO (Ops) and discussed issues of mutual interest.





The spokesperson of the Indian Navy at IHQ MoD (Navy) and DPR, Ministry of Defence, in a tweet stated, "@RoyalNavy warship HMS Tamar in Visakhapatnam 31 Mar - 04 Apr 23. Lt Cdr Matthew Millyard, Officiating Commanding Officer, @hms_tamar along with Captain Ian Lynn, Naval Advisor @UKinIndia, called on RAdm Manish Sharma, CSO (Ops) @IN_HQENC & discussed issues of mutual interest."





In another tweet, the spokesperson of the Indian Navy stated, "Professional & social interactions, sports fixtures and cross deck visits scheduled during the ship's stay at Visakhapatnam, & #PASSEX on departure."





The UK Navy warship HMS Tamar made a port of call at Vizag, British Deputy High Commissioner to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Gareth Wynn Owen announced in a tweet on April 1.





He tweeted, "The @RoyalNavy warship @hms_tamar made a port of call at #Vizag. They hosted a reception last night for our partners/friends, took us on a tour of their 'green' ship which will be cherished by us for a long time. Thanks #HMSTamar for your warm hospitality."





In another tweet, Gareth Wynn Owen said that the sailors of HMS Tamar visited NGO 'Campus Challenge' that works with children and youth with disabilities near Vizag. During their visit to NGO on April 1, the sailors interacted with the students, painted walls, planted saplings and played cricket, and volleyball with students.







