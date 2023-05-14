



A quadcopter was flown by Pakistan Army to provide cover to some infiltrators; the drone was withdrawn by the Pakistanis after it was fired upon by the soldiers of the Indian Army, a defence spokesperson said





Indian Army on Saturday claimed to have foiled another attempt to disrupt the G20 meeting and create disturbance in the Valley by thwarting an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Uri sector.





A defence spokesperson said, “A quadcopter was flown by Pakistan Army to provide cover to some infiltrators. A group of armed terrorists, while trying to cross the LoC, were engaged in an exchange of fire with the alert troops, resulting in the failed attempt to intrude into the Kashmir valley. A drone flown by the Pakistani army to aid the terrorists was also spotted across the Line of Control. The quadcopter was fired upon, causing it to withdraw.”





“This desperate measure by terrorists, duly abetted by the Pakistani army, is yet another failed attempt to disrupt the G20 meeting and create disturbance in the Valley. Extensive search operations are underway in the densely forested area,” he added.





In the last two weeks, Indian Army and J&K Police in joint operations have eliminated five militants, including two infiltrators, in north Kashmir.





On May 6, a Lashkar-e-Taiba militant from Kulgam was shot dead in an encounter at Karhama village of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.





On May 4, two militants from south Kashmir were neutralised in a gunfight with security forces in the Kreeri area of Baramulla. Both the slain militants belonged to south Kashmir’s Shopian district. They had joined the militant ranks in March.





Two infiltrators were also gunned down near the LoC in frontier district of Kupwara at Machil sector on May 3.





Baramulla senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amod Nagpore had recently told media persons that due to heightened security in view of the G20 meeting, the forces were receiving several inputs that resulted in the killings of three militants in north Kashmir.





“Officials have been convening back-to-back meetings to ensure safe and secure atmosphere during the G20 meeting to be held in Srinagar,” he had added.





The police and the army have stepped up operations in north Kashmir ahead of G20 tourism working group conference, which will be held from May 22 to 24 in Srinagar.





The army is also conducting night domination operations in the rural Kashmir and has launched daily search and cordon operations at multiple places.







