



Stockholm: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday met his Swedish counterpart Tobias Billstrom and Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi in Sweden. He met with his Indonesian counterpart partner Retno Marsudi and Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan at the EU-Indo-Pacific Ministerial.





He tweeted, "Good to meet host FM of Sweden @TobiasBillstrom. And of course, Quad partner Yoshimasa Hayashi, Foreign Minister of Japan." In another tweet, he stated, "Good to catch up with my Indonesian counterpart and G20 troika partner, Retno Marsudi."





Sharing details of meeting Singaporean Foreign Minister, Jaishankar in a tweet wrote, "Nice to see FM of Singapore @VivianBala at the EU-Indo-Pacific Ministerial."





He tweeted, "Foreign Ministers representing G20, EU, ASEAN, AU and G7 gather in Stockholm today.





He also posed for a group picture with Sweden's King along with his EU and Indo-Pacific colleagues. In another tweet, Jaishankar stated, "Joined EU and Indo-Pacific colleagues at a group picture with His Majesty, King of Sweden."





Earlier on Saturday, Jaishankar arrived in Sweden for a three-day visit to participate in the EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in the press release noted, "This will be his first visit as EAM and comes at a time when India and Sweden are celebrating 75 years of establishment of diplomatic relations. Sweden currently holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union. In Sweden, EAM will participate in second EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum (EIPMF)."





It further said, "He will hold bilateral meetings with Foreign Ministers of several countries on the margins of EIPMF. During his stay, he will call on leadership in Sweden and meet with key Ministers. He will also participate in the inaugural session of the India Trilateral Forum (India, Europe and US) with his Swedish counterpart."





From May 15-16, Jaishankar will be visiting Brussels for bilateral engagements with Belgian and EU officials. He will also be attending the first Ministerial Meeting of the India-EU Trade and Technology Council along with Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal and Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw according to MEA. The TTC Ministerial Meeting is scheduled to be held on May 16.







