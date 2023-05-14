Exiled journalist Taha Sidiqqui





New Delhi: Pakistan is facing one of its most severe human rights crises amidst the prevailing political and economic chaos in the country. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, in its almost 300-page annual report raised concerns over Pakistan’s human rights situation.





The report highlights at least 2,210 enforced disappearances cases. The commission also indicated their concern for the declining Press Freedom Index. Pakistan ranks 150th among 180 countries and territories across the globe.







