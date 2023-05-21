



Hiroshima: The Japanese newspapers on Sunday were flooded with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the G7 Summit.





They also extensively covered Zelenskyy's visit to Hiroshima amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine that started on February 24 last year.





"Democracy needs more. I think we need clear global leadership of democracy. This is the main thing that we provide with our cooperation," the Ukrainian president said.





Earlier on Saturday, he invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to join the Ukrainian Peace Formula initiative and also thanked him for supporting the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty.





Taking to Twitter, Zelenskyy said, "Had a meeting with Prime Minister of India @narendramodi in Japan. I briefed the interlocutor in detail on the Ukrainian Peace Formula initiative and invited India to join its implementation. I spoke about Ukraine's needs in humanitarian demining and mobile hospitals. I thank India for supporting our country's territorial integrity and sovereignty, in particular, at the platforms of international organizations, and for providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine."





In the meeting, PM Modi assured that he will do whatever is possible to help in resolving the Ukraine conflict.





Zelenskyy said that he believed that India will participate in the restoration of the rules-based international order that all free nations clearly need.





Taking to Twitter, Zelenskyy shared a video where he said, "I spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I gave an update on the progress of our peace formula. We have already passed many stages of presenting the formula to leaders and countries from different parts of the world. The day before the formula was successfully presented to the participants of the Arab League Summit."





Notably, this was the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after the Russia-Ukraine war started on February 24 last year.





Since the Ukraine conflict began, PM Modi has spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as President Zelenskyy a number of times.





Group of Seven talks culminated Sunday with a dramatic, in-person appeal from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is pressing leaders gathered here to remain united against Russian aggression.





In a striking morning photo-op, leaders in suit jackets lined up alongside the Ukrainian president, dressed in his usual military green, to show their sustained support for his country moving ahead, reported CNN.





As they convened behind closed doors, it was almost certain Zelenskyy would continue his appeals for more powerful weapons and tougher sanctions on Russia.





"Together with all of our allies and partners, we have achieved such a level of cooperation which ensures that democracy, international law, and freedom are respected. There have been attempts to ignore and disregard what we value. But now it is impossible. Now our power is growing. Anyone who might want to wage aggression against a democratic country sees what the response will be. And the more we all work together, the less likely anyone else in the world will follow Russia's insane path. But is this enough? Democracy needs more. I think we need the clear global leadership of democracy. This is the main thing that we provide with our cooperation," tweeted Zelenskyy.







