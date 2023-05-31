



New Delhi: The Indian Navy's MH-60 Romeo helicopter successfully landed for the first time on the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, making it a significant milestone.





The Indian Navy shared the video of the US-made MH-60R chopper's successful maiden landing and has termed it as a major boost in its anti-submarine warfare and fleet support capabilities.





Manufactured by Lockheed Martin, the MH-60 Romeo is considered one of the most advanced ant-submarine helicopters in the world and will be deployed on the navy's warships.





India has placed an order for 24 choppers in a $905 million government-government deal. Two helicopters have been inducted into the Indian Navy.





The all-weather helicopter is designed to support multiple missions and will replace the Navy's British-made Seaking choppers that have been a part of its helicopter fleet since 1971.





Earlier this month, the MH-60R landed for the first time on INS Kolkata, a homemade destroyer, adding more prowess to the Navy's surveillance, anti-shipping and Search and Rescue (SAR) capabilities.





The home-built INS Vikrant was commissioned in the Indian Navy in September last year. The 45,000-tonne carrier was built at a cost of around ₹ 20,000 crore.





Supersonic fighter jet MiG-29K conducted a successful night-landing or night trap on INS Vikrant's flight deck, making it a significant milestone in India's defence capabilities.







