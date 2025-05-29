



Bengaluru-based NeoSky India Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of RattanIndia Enterprises, has achieved a significant milestone by successfully completing trials with the Indian Army for its precision munition-dropping drone platforms.





The trials, announced on May 26, 2025, represent a notable advancement in India’s indigenous defence capabilities and align with the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives. These tests demonstrated the drones’ ability to deliver high-precision strikes, marking a crucial step toward integrating advanced unmanned aerial systems (UAS) into the Indian Army’s tactical operations and enhancing its effectiveness in modern warfare.





NeoSky’s drone platforms, developed through its subsidiary Throttle Aerospace Systems (TAS), underwent rigorous evaluation by the Indian Army, specifically focusing on their capacity to drop precision munitions with pinpoint accuracy.





The trials were conducted under demanding conditions to assess the drones’ advanced navigation, payload delivery systems, and autonomous capabilities. The results validated the effectiveness of NeoSky’s state-of-the-art technology, which incorporates AI-enabled systems for surveillance, logistics, and precision strikes.





These capabilities are critical for neutralising high-value targets such as enemy bunkers, vehicles, and terrorist infrastructure, providing the Indian Army with a tactical edge in contested environments.





The success of these trials builds on NeoSky’s proven expertise in manufacturing military-grade UAS, including the TALV-TACT for tactical operations and the Defender anti-drone system. The company’s drones are equipped with advanced AI and machine learning, enabling autonomous target acquisition and real-time decision-making.





With payloads exceeding 20 kg and proven beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) capabilities, NeoSky’s platforms are designed for versatility and high-altitude missions, making them suitable for complex operations along the Line of Control (LoC) and Line of Actual Control (LAC).





NeoSky’s Bangalore facility, which features advanced manufacturing and testing capabilities, has been instrumental in developing drones tailored to India’s operational needs. The company’s acquisition of a 60% stake in Throttle Aerospace Systems in 2022 has further bolstered its manufacturing prowess, enabling the production of drones with over 75% indigenous content. Notable examples include the Nagastra-1 loitering munition, developed in collaboration with Solar Industries.





The recent trials are part of a broader trend in the Indian Army’s adoption of precision munition-dropping drones and loitering munitions, reflecting the evolving nature of warfare where rapid, low-cost, and high-impact strikes are increasingly critical.





This shift has been underscored by recent operations such as Operation Sindoor, during which Bangalore-made SkyStriker loitering munitions were deployed to target terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). NeoSky’s successful trials further reinforce Bengaluru’s status as a hub for advanced defence manufacturing and innovation.





Overall, NeoSky’s achievement highlights its leadership in India’s drone industry and its commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions for defence, logistics, agriculture, and surveillance. The company’s comprehensive portfolio—spanning Drone-as-a-Product (DAAP), Drone-as-a-Service (DaaS), and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)—positions it as a key player in the nation’s defence ecosystem, supporting the Indian Army’s mission to modernise and enhance its operational capabilities.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







