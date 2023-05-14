

The Pakistani military has scotched rumours of imposition of martial law in the country as mere “baseless hearsay”. Speaking to a private TV channel, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj-Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry also denied that several officers had resigned.





“There is no question of martial law,” Maj-Gen Chaudhry said. Army chief Gen. Asim Munir and senior military leadership “wholeheartedly support democracy and will continue to do so,” he added. The ISPR director general emphasised that “the army was, is and will remain united” under the leadership of Gen Munir despite the internal and external propaganda.





“The dream of dividing it will remain a dream,” he said, reports The Express Tribune.







