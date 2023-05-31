



Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on Tuesday said the deployment of People's Liberation Army of China on India's northern borders is not increasing day by day.





Talking to reporters after the National Defence Academy 144th course passing out parade in Pune, he said the PLA deployment on the northern borders is at the same level as it was in 2020.





"They haven't gone back. So, there is a challenge actually," he added. "The armed forces are taking all kinds of steps so that there is no untoward situation...We have been able to get back to all places except two: Demchok and Depsang. Negotiations are on," he said. "Hopefully that will come about, we are hopeful of that," he added.





Till the time that comes about, there is a need to maintain constant vigil on the border, he said.







