SFC Energy's EFOY H₂Cabinet hydrogen power solution





German fuel-cell specialist SFC Energy AG (ETR:F3C) and its Indian partner FC Tecnrgy Pvt Ltd have received an order to supply 900 stationary methanol fuel cell generators to the Indian Defence Force.





The contract has an initial value of EUR 17.5 million (USD 18.75m) and covers the supply of the systems over a period of one year as well as their servicing and maintenance over a period of five years, SFC Energy said on Tuesday.





The fuel cell solutions will be assembled by SFC’s Indian subsidiary and FC Tecnrgy at a new production facility in Gurgaon, Haryana, in India.





The contract follows a recent EUR-16-million order from the Indian Defence Force for the delivery of 450 portable methanol fuel cell systems.





The agreements are in line with the Indian government’s efforts to replace fossil fuel-based polluting energy systems with sustainable energy solutions in order to cut carbon dioxide emissions.







