



In his interview to Nikkei Asia, PM Modi talked about India's concern over Pakistan's support to cross-border terrorism and provided valuable insights into India-China relations. He also said that Japan and India have shared values of democracy and freedom.





In an interview to Nikkei Asia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India wants "normal and neighbourly relations" with Pakistan but it is incumbent on Islamabad to create a conducive environment free from terrorism and to take necessary steps. PM Modi further added that “the onus is on Pakistan to take necessary steps in this regard”.





PM Modi’s interview to Nikkei Asia comes ahead of the G7 Summit in Japan and at a point when the world is raging with several international issues.





India’s Concern Over Pakistan’s Support To Terror





In his interview, PM Modi stated that "it is incumbent upon them (Pakistan) to create a conducive environment free from terrorism and hostilities”.





India, on multiple occasions, has raised its concern over Pakistan’s support to various terror groups and has repeatedly asserted that terror and peace talks can’t go hand-in-hand.





India-China Bilateral Ties





During his interview, PM Modi also clarified India’s stance on China and answered queries related to India-China ties.





While PM Modi stressed that ‘normalizing’ ties is for the greater good of the whole world, he also added that "peace and tranquillity in the border areas are essential for normal bilateral ties with China. The future development of the India-China relationship can only be based on mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interests”.





India To Play Bigger Role On International Stage



During the interview, when asked if India could play the role of a mediator in the Russia-Ukraine war, PM Modi responded by saying that his country's position on the Ukraine conflict "is clear and unwavering". He further added that "cooperation and collaboration should define our times, not conflict".





In his interview, PM Modi added that he was looking forward to discussing global changes and challenges in areas such as energy, digital technology and supply chains.





He further added that India's experience would "resonate strongly at the meeting" and that he would “emphasise India's role as a reliable partner in addressing these challenges.”







