



Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: A suicide bomber targeted a police checkpoint in North Waziristan close to the Afghan border on Wednesday, killing four people, including two soldiers and a police officer, Dawn reported citing the district administration.





Rehan Gull Khattak, the deputy commissioner for North Waziristan, said that the suicide bomber struck the Liaquat checkpoint in the town of Datta Khel when regular screening was taking place.





Security personnel killed six terrorists in the South Waziristan region on Wednesday during a gun battle in the Kot Azam region.





According to official sources, security personnel carried out an operation using intelligence that resulted in the deaths of the insurgents, reported Dawn.





The developments were verified in a statement by the military's media branch, ISPR. "During the operation, intense fire exchange took place between security forces and six terrorists were killed," it added





It said that the terrorists who had been slain had aggressively attacked security forces and had engaged in extortion and targeted murders of civilians, Dawn reported.





Guns and ammunition were found from the terrorists. Search is underway in the region for other terrorists as well.







